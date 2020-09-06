Flood relief: Central team to meet Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

A six-member central team will visit Karnataka for a three-day tour from tomorrow to assess the extent of damage caused by floods in parts of Karnataka in August this year.

The team headed by K V Pratap, joint secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, will hold a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other senior officials on Monday.

During the meeting, the government is expected to seek funds for the damages caused during the floods. Karnataka had suffered losses due to heavy rainfall and flooding for the third consecutive year. The state government has estimated losses to the tune of Rs 4,800 crore caused due to floods, according to Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

The team is expected to visit Kodagu, Belagavi and other districts to ascertain the damages suffered. They will also hold meetings with the Revenue department officials, before returning to Delhi to finalise the compensation under National Disaster Relief Fund for Karnataka.

CM to meet ministers

Ahead of the upcoming legislature session on September 21, Yediyurappa will also a hold a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues. The meeting, according to sources, is expected to iron out the differences between some ministers in the Cabinet, along with other issues related to the upcoming session.