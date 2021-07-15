Flood threat looms large over Kodagu

Heavy showers, coupled with strong winds, continued to pound Kodagu and other Malnad districts on Wednesday, as the reservoirs clocked good inflows.

Relentless downpour has revived fears of a repeat of last year’s devastating floods in Kodagu district. Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala has gone under water. Water level in Lakshmanathirtha has also gone up drastically. Most of the streams and rivulets in the hilly district are in spate. A minor bridge under Cauvery near Balamuri has been flooded. The bridge is out of bounds for traffic.

Six families were evacuated following a minor landslide at Talattamane on Madikeri-Mangaluru road. The stretch had witnessed a major landslide in 2018. A mudslide near Madikeri Akashavani tower has triggered panic among the residents in the vicinity.

Unrelenting showers in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts have upped the water level in Linganamakki, Tunga and Bhadra reservoirs. On Wednesday, Linganamakki received as much as 33,331 cusec following heavy rain in the catchments of Sharavathi river.

Read | Heavy to very heavy rains forecast for Karnataka until July 18

Bhadra reservoir level has gone up to 157.4 feet. A good 11,456 cusec of water was discharged downstream Tunga from Gajanur dam.

With Kumaradhara river flowing in spate, the bath ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya and Kindi dam downstream have submerged. Tree fall incidents were reported on Subrahmanya-Bisile-Sakaleshpur stretch, affecting traffic movements.

A portion of earth caved in at the housing board colony at Sakaleshpur following a prolonged wet weather. Hassan town and surrounding areas also experienced heavy showers in the day.

One house was completely damaged while several suffered partial damages in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Nethravathi and Kumaradhara rivers are flowing at danger levels at several places.

As much as 45,932 cusec of water is being discharged from AMR reservoir and as much quantum of water is being released downstream Nethravathi.

The protection wall of Kallamajalu bridge near Vittal (Vitla) collapsed while a compound wall of a house at Devinagar in Puttur taluk was damaged. The house is precariously balanced and may fall anytime.

The situation is no different in Uttara Kannada, where Kadra reservoir clocked an inflow of 22,111 cusec. A flood alert has been issued to the villages downstream.

Meanwhile, many parts of Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts are experiencing intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain. Several parts of south interior Karnataka also witnessed moderate rainfall intermittently.