FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Kuvempu University's 31st convocation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the convocation address at the 31st annual convocation of Kuvempu University in Jnana Sahyadri campus, Shankaraghatta near Shivamogga.

Sources stated that a four-member delegation of the University authorities led by Vice-Chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa met her in New Delhi, on Thursday, and appealed to her to take part in the convocation. She said to have consented to it and told the authorities that she would finalise the date next month. The convocation is likely to be held in the last week of October.

Kuvempu University Registrar (Evaluation) CM Tygaraja, Directorate of Distance Education Director S N Yogish, Kuvempu University's Delhi representative Rajashekhar Savanur were part of the delegation.

