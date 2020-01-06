Former K'taka governor T N Chaturvedi passes away

Former Karnataka governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi (90), after prolonged illness due to old age, passed away at Kailash Hospital in Noida on Sunday.

Chaturvedi served in the Indian Administration Service and after retirement, he headed CAG of India office from 1984 to 1989. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

Later, Chaturvedi went on to become Rajya Sabha MP in the 1990s and served in several parliamentary committees before holding the office of Karnataka Governor in 2001. Several Karnataka leaders including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed condolence over Chaturvedi’s demise.

“Our former governor T N Chaturvedi is no more. He was a gentleman governor, known for his integrity as CAG. I pray for his soul,” Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.