From the Newsroom: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa orders audit of Remdesvir and oxygen

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 29 2021, 18:18 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI file photo

In your evening news brief,  Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed authorities to conduct an audit of Remdesvir and oxygen; Bajaj Auto chairman, Rahul Bajaj has resigned from the position, and Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid-19.

Here is the top news of April 29, 2021:

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from the AIIMS Trauma Centre after recovering from Covid-19, news agency ANI reported. He had been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 19.

The 88-year-old Congress leader had earlier penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beefing up Covid-19 response.

Singh had taken both the doses of the vaccine.

 

Bajaj Auto chairman, Rahul Bajaj has resigned from the position. Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj will replace him.

Rahul Bajaj has now become Bajaj Auto Chairman Emeritus.

 

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed authorities to conduct an audit of Remdesvir and oxygen availability to ensure that they are delivered to those who require it the most.

Oxygen beds and ventilators should also be used judiciously, he said.

At a meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation with DCs, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, SPs and health officials of districts, Yediyurappa asked officials to limit testing to only those with symptoms and ensure that RT-PCR test results are out in 24 hours.

 

