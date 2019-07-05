Gang-rape: 3 more held for circulating video clip

The Puttur police on Friday arrested three more youths for allegedly downloading and circulating a video clip of Puttur gang-rape on social media.

The arrested youths have been identified as Shaukath (34), Nazeer D (33) and Jabir (26). With this, the number of youths involved in circulating the video clip on social media has increased to 11.

Another minor raped

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in Puttur.

According to police, Ajith had taken the girl to a secluded area on the pretext that her mother had collapsed in Palaneeru near Madnur village. After reaching the secluded area, the man attempted to outrage the modesty of the girl. While trying to resist him, she became unconscious. When the girl, belonging to Scheduled Caste regained her consciousness, she found her disarrayed and was feeling weak.

The police have booked a case under section 376 (2) (1) of IPC, Section 4 of Pocso Act and sections under SC/ST Act.