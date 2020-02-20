Global investors meet to draw tourists to Karnataka

The state government is planning to organise international investors' meet in Bengaluru and invite entrepreneurs across the globe for exploring investment opportunities in Karnataka.

"We need to develop Karnataka as a tourist-friendly state. Other countries attract tourists by promoting themselves. We are blessed with everything by nature and we do not have to create anything. What we need to do is to promote what we have. With this objective, the government will organise investors meet," Kannada, Culture and Tourism minister C T Ravi said.

He was speaking in an interactive meet organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), here on Thursday.

As a first step towards village tourism, state government is creating a Lambani village in and around Hampi in association with Lambani Development Corporation where the tourists will be introduced to the various culture of Lambani community, Ravi added.