Govt mulls absorbing 362 gazetted probationers of 2011 batch

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved tabling a Bill before the legislature to absorb 362 KPSC candidates selected in 2011, but whose appointments were later rejected as it was mired in controversy.

Now that there is no court case in this regard, the government will table the Bill before the legislature, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said. “We have accepted the notification of the 2011 batch of KPSC. The government is convinced that the previous government should not have acted on the CID interim report and tried to annul the appointments. The then government annulled the appointments based on the interim report and later accepted the list based on the KAT report. The cabinet has taken this into cognisance,” he said.

Also, according to Article 323(2), the government did not have the authority to take a decision without placing it before the legislature. So this time the Bill will be tabled before legislature. The government will abide by the legislature decision, according to Madhuswamy. The government will later figure out regulations to decide their seniority and placements, he added.

On being questioned how the government was tabling the Bill while the High Court and the Supreme Court had upheld the annulment, Madhuswamy said the Bill speaks about the justifications for accepting this list and also talks about how the Court can be convinced about their appointment. There will be scope for discussion on the Bill in the legislature, he said.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Further, works worth close to Rs 4,500 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission were also approved, to provide tap water connections to rural households across Shivamogga, Ballari, Uttara Kannada, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Udupi and Hassan districts. The government is raising a loan through World Bank to implement these works, according to the minister.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet has given a nod for Rs 56 crore for the development of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan in Bidar.

