Govt reduces exam fee for next semesters

Barely a few days since suspension of examinations for intermediate semesters, the Karnataka Higher Education department on Wednesday announced 50 per cent reduction in examination fee for the next

semesters.

Following the requests by several students to refund the examination fee which is already collected by respective universities, Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced reduction in exam fee for the next semester and directed the officials to issue an circular on

the same.

“As the fee is already collected and it will be used for evaluation work. Instead of refunding, we will reduce exam fees by 50% for next semesters,” said Ashwath Narayan.