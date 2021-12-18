HAL signs Rs 2,400-crore deal with BEL for Tejas systems

In what is the biggest-ever order placed with an Indian firm, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the development and supply of 20 different types of systems for the upcoming LCA Tejas Mark 1A.

The Rs 2,400-crore order, which will span five years from 2023 to 2028, was signed on Thursday and will see BEL supply critical avionic line replaceable units (LRUs).

These LRUs are modular systems used on the Tejas aircraft. HAL currently sources 344 LRUs from 76 companies, out of which 49 are international companies supplying 134 LRUs for current versions of the Tejas fighter.

This high quantum of imported systems means that the indigenisation quotient of existing machines is 52%. The addition of these 20 indigenous systems could raise the quotient by 6%.

Under the new contract, BEL said, it will be supplying LRUs related to digital flight control computers, air data computers, weapon computers, LRUs related to radar warning receiver (RWR) and head up display. These systems were designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, DRDO labs, the Aeronautical Development Establishment, the Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre and the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation.

The order for supply of these systems will be executed by two divisions of Bharat Electronics Limited - Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition.

R Madhavan, CMD of HAL, described the order as a “shot-in-the-arm” for Make-in-India activity. Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from 2023-24.

