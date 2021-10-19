Have never quarrelled with anyone, says Kumaraswamy

On Sindagi bypolls, the former chief minister claimed that Congress has been relegated to the third position

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Oct 19 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 22:41 ist
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he has never quarrelled with anyone. "I have a lot of work to do. Siddaramaiah himself comes to have a verbal fight with me," he said.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, he asked, "Why should I quarrel with him (Siddaramaiah)?..."

Also read: I have nothing to learn from RSS 'Shakha', says Kumaraswamy

On Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan criticising him, Kumaraswamy said Zameer is not his friend now but an old friend.

"I will not speak about him and have left everything to the god."

On Sindagi bypolls, the former chief minister claimed that Congress has been relegated to the third position as there is a straight fight between the JD(S) and BJP.

"Both Congress and BJP are at the forefront in receiving percentage (bribe). The people of the state should make up their minds to throw out these political parties from power in the State," he said.

