HC extends interim order on airing documentary 'Wild Karnataka'

The High Court has extended the interim order restraining the broadcast of the documentary film ‘Wild Karnataka’ or ‘India’s Wild Karnataka’ till the next date of hearing.

The interim order was passed in July 2021 on the PIL filed by Ravindra Redkar and R K Ullas Kumar.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum posted the matter for preliminary hearing on November 17.

The petition claimed that the film is being used for commercial purposes across the globe by entering into agreement with third parties.

The petitioners alleged that the Karnataka forest department which was the authority under the Wildlife Protection Act did not even invite competitive bidding under Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act. The petitioners said certain clauses in the MoU were tailor-made to benefit private respondents.

“The public exchequer has been cheated and deprived of crores of rupees worth of revenue and furthermore, The Tiger Foundations/PADFs have been deprived of donations which would have legitimately served the cause of conservation, especially in the current pandemic when the need to protect our natural resources and maintain clean and healthy environment is highlighted,” the petition said.

During the previous hearing, the advocate for the respondents submitted before the court that on account of the interim order, the respondents are not able to telecast the film on various platforms and also not able to recover the costs.

He said five respondents (firms by name Mudskipper and Wild Karnataka and three individuals) will maintain a separate account in respect of the proceeds received by them while telecasting/webcasting the film.

