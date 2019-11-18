HC orders demolition of 'illegal' temple in Jamkhandi

The Karnataka High Court has said that a temple built illegally in a public garden at Teachers' Colony in Jamkhandi town in Bagalkot district should be demolished within two weeks.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, said this while hearing a public interest litigation filed by a local resident.

During the hearing, the bench examined an affidavit filed by assistant executive engineer of Jamkhandi City Municipal Council and observed that the affidavit stated that Sanna Hanuma temple was constructed in the garden. Some photographs were also attached in the affidavit to show that the temple has been built in the public garden. As per the rule, the temple shall be demolished and local authority could seek police protection for the demolition operation, the court said.

Advocate for the petitioner said that the temple was demolished on November 12 but it was rebuilt within a couple of hours. Some people argued with the CMC commissioner during the demolition. The matter's further hearing was adjourned to December 9.