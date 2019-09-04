HC quashes FIR against CT Ravi, others

In a respite to the Tourism minister C T Ravi, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday quashed the FIR against him and 11 others that were filed by the Chikkamagalur police pertaining to the destruction of public places and assault on a women police officer during a protest way back in 2014.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar was hearing a writ appeal filed by C T Ravi and other 11 BJP workers seeking quashing of FIR in the case. It was alleged that the minister and his party workers had vandalised the Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner’s office and assaulted a woman PSI during a protest on September 7, 2014 to revoke the ban on sand mining and transportation of sand within the district.

It was contended that then MLA Ravi and his party workers had taken out a rally without any prior permission. During the protests, the windows of the office were damaged and a woman PSI was assaulted when she tried to stop the protesters from damaging the public property. The

police had filed cases under section 143, 147. 332, 427 and 149 of IPC and 31 (O) and 103 of Karnataka Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

Advocate Arun Shyam Prasad represented the petitioners in the high court.