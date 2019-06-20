HC seeks Centre's response in plea on highway toll

The Karnataka High Court has asked the Centre to file objections to a petition, challenging the collection of toll on highways - national and state - as per the provisions of the Central Road Fund Act, 2000.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Geetha Mishra, who has moved the court stating that the authorities concerned were not using the funds collected under the Act for proper development of national and state highways.

The petitioner contends that the citizens are taxed under the Motor Vehicles Act and Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation Rules. Furthermore, tax is levied on petrol and diesel and the same is being utilised for the development of roads/highways.

The petitioner says that when sufficient funds are available under the Central Road Fund and in view of the Goods and Services Tax, it is highly unjustifiable on the part of the Centre and the state to collect toll from vehicle users.

The petitioner has sought for directions to restrain the authorities from collecting toll fees at toll plazas. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to July 23.