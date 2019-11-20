HC slams law minister for remark on judges

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday slammed Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy for his recent comment on efficiency of judges and government advocates.

Justice B Veerappa was hearing a writ petition on the issue.

The advocate for the government sought time for filing objections.

Replying to this, Justice Veerappa said, “Your law minister has made a statement in a public function that the government’s cases were delayed because judges adjourn the cases repeatedly. But in the court, government advocates ask for adjournment again and again’’.

Further, he said, ‘’judges are ready to work all 365 days and no one can have suspicion over our commitment. But a minister should not give statements without knowing his responsibilities.”

Recently, Madhuswamy had made a statement during the inauguration of the ACMM court in the city.

“The government cases are delayed because judges adjourn the hearing’’, the law minister had said.