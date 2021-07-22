What was hurry to sanction works worth Rs 12K cr: HDK

HDK questions govt's haste in sanctioning works worth Rs 12K crore

Kumaraswamy wanted to know the intention behind sanctioning projects worth thousands of crores when there is a possible leadership change

DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 05:04 ist
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday asked what was the need to sanction projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in a hurry in the last few days amid speculations that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will tender resignation on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy wanted to know the intention behind sanctioning projects worth thousands of crores when there is a possible leadership change in a couple of days. "Was it done to loot taxpayer's money of the state?" he asked.

Kumaraswamy said the chief minister has sanctioned works worth Rs 12,000 crore for four corporations of the Water Resources department. "Out of this, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has been given just Rs 1,000 crore. What has the people of the Mysuru region done to you? Do you really have the intention of providing water to them? The projects are to loot money," he said.

Also read: Visitors throng Karnataka CM probables' offices

He said, "Yediyurappa tendering resignation is the internal matter of the BJP. People are observing this for two years. I will not interfere in their matters. While the people are suffering from various problems, they have wasted time on the leadership issue. They should sort out the issue at the earliest and provide good administration".

"I will not attach any importance to the seers of various mutts extending support to the chief minister. I am not identified by any particular caste. People have liked my soft nature. There is no need to seek protection on the pretext of caste. There is a difference between myself and other politicians. I will not organise the party in the name of caste," he said.

