Heavy rain, accompanied by lightning, lashed Kukke Subrahmanya and surrounding areas for more than one-and-a-half hours.

Due to incomplete road work on Kukke Subramanya Bypass Road, water clogged the road and inconvenienced vehicle users. A few vehicles remained stuck on the flooded road. A lodge near the temple too flooded. A house was damaged when a tree fell on its rooftop at Valagada Keri near Subrahmanya.