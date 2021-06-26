Home department to bring changes in rules for implementing NDPS Act 

The home department has initiated the process of bringing changes in the rules of implementing and compliance of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to further empower and strengthen enforcement agencies, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Bommai participated in the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the office of the Commissioner of Police here.

He, along with senior police officials, took oath to fight continuously against drug trafficking and gave a start to destroy seized drugs.

Addressing reporters, Bommai said, "we cannot bring the changes in the central act, but we can bring changes in implementing and compliance. We have already started discussing the possible changes to be made, with experts of National Law College. Soon, we will be implementing the changes."

After launching a special drive against drug trafficking and abuse last year, a huge quantity of drugs have been seized in Bengaluru and across the state.

Drugs worth around Rs 50.23 crore will be destroyed according to court orders across the state.

"This is only 60% of the quantity seized last year, which is the highest in the history of Karnataka policing. For the remaining 40% of the drugs, we are yet to get the FSL report, court permission. Other procedures too are pending. Soon, we will destroy them too," Bommai said.

During 2020, the police have booked around 4,066 cases across the state and arrested over 5,291 people involved in drug trafficking and consuming.

Bommai pointed out that peddlers use sophisticated technology and various enforcement agencies, including the state cyber crime police and the economic offences and narcotic wings, are involved in cracking down on drug trade.