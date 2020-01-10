Horatti, Shettar & Patil to visit Delhi over Mahadayi

MLC Basavaraj Horatti stated that a delegation comprising Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S R Patil, and himself (Horatti) would visit New Delhi soon, to pressurise Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for early notification of Mahadayi Tribunal's verdict in the Central Gazette.

In reply to former chief minister Siddaramaiah's observation that the core issue related to Mahadayi row was not discussed in the meeting of elected representatives held here recently, Horatti noted that everything discussed in the meeting was not disclosed as it would make Goa alert.

"We have taken a decision to visit New Delhi, to convince the prime minister," Horatti said.

He also blamed government officials for allowing officials from Goa to visit Mahadayi basin areas in Karnataka.

Shettar reacts

Meanwhile, minister Jagadish Shettar stated that Siddaramaiah should have discussed with S R Patil who attended the meeting and should participate in the next meeting.

Efforts are being made to get State's share in Mahadayi water, but Siddaramaiah played only politics when he was the chief minister, Shettar charged.

When asked about former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy releasing videos related to Mangaluru violence, Shettar said, "Kumaraswamy should not play politics in this issue and should not damage the morale of the police. Home Department would verify issues related to Mangaluru incident and would take a suitable decision," he added.