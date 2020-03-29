Coronavirus lockdown: Fewer vehicles on roads in Hubballi as people fear seizing

The Hubballi-Dharwad police commisionerate's action of seizing vehicles of lockdown violators on Saturday has had a positive effect as there were fewer vehicles on the roads in Hubballi on Sunday.

On Saturday, police officials seized 144 vehicles of people who were roaming around in Hubballi without any genuine reason. The police has also filed 359 cases of violation of rules and collected a sum of Rs 1.67 lakh in fines on Saturday.

The police action of seizing violators' vehicles continued on Sunday too.

Except for a few minor incidents of police using the cane to disperse people who had gathered in large numbers in Old Hubballi for purchase of meat and vegetables, the lockdown in the rest of Hubballi was complete. People were seen standing and keeping a safe distance from each other.