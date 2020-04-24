Decision on expanding relaxations later: Shettar

Decision on expanding relaxations during coronavirus lockdown later, says Jagadish Shettar

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 24 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 13:38 ist
Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that lockdown restrictions on select economic activities were being lifted in a phased manner, and a decision about relaxations for more industries would be taken after observing the outcome of relaxation now given for industries in essential goods, packaging and food sectors.

"Relaxations are given as per the guidelines of the Union Government only, after discussing the issue in the Cabinet meeting. Let some economic activities begin outside containment zones and rural areas, and the decision about expansion of relaxations for more sectors would be taken later," he said.

On HDK's statement

In reply to former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's objection for shifting those accused of attack on health workers at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru to Ramanagara prison, Shettar said, "Kumaraswamy should not play politics in this''.
Kumaraswamy should not restrict himself to Ramanagara, but should think about the entire State. Police take decisions about issues like jails where the accused have to be lodged, within the framework of the system, Shettar added.  
 

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
