Amit Shah lays foundation stone for NFSU in Dharwad

Forensic evidence will be mandatory, need over 50k forensic scientists: Shah

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is established to make trained human resources available for the forensic science field

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, Hubballi,
  • Jan 28 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 15:36 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during BVB Amrit Mahotsav programme at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday stated that the Centre's move to make forensic evidence mandatory for offences punishable with more than six years of imprisonment would require more than 50,000 forensic scientists across the country.

"We are going to make forensic evidence compulsory for all crimes punishable with more than six years of imprisonment. This would require over 50,000 forensic scientists, and getting trained in forensic science would create a lot of opportunities for science students," he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the indoor stadium of KLE Technological University (KLETU) and inaugurating BVB Amrit Mahotsav in Hubballi, he said, forensic science would be a major field in the country soon.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is established to make trained human resources available for the forensic science field. NFSU's off-campus facility coming up in Dharwad is the seventh campus of Gandhinagar-based NFSU, and it would also create opportunities for youth, Shah said. 

Later, he laid the foundation stone for the NFSU off-campus facility in Dharwad.

At the KLETU in Hubballi, Shah also spoke about 'Modi's vision' for youth, steps taken to increase the number of educational institutes, and other programmes. Mentioning the economic growth of India, he called upon youth to join hands to make the country No 1 in all fields by 2047 and to respond to Modi's appeal in this regard.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Hubballi
Amit Shah
Forensic
Dharwad

