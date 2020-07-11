Hubballi MLA Abayya tests positive for Covid-19

Hubballi Dharwad East constituency MLA Prasad Abayya tested positive for Covid-19 here on Friday.

This is the second such high-profile case, after a former mayor of the twin city, testest positive for Covid-19 from Hubballi.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

MLA claims that he might have contracted the virus while serving the people in his constituency.

"On Thursday, I voluntarily underwent Covid-19 test, following which I tested positive on Friday. As a precautionary measure, I have been quarantined at Karnataka Institute of Medical science, Hubballi" he wrote in the WhatsApp message sent in the media group.

His family members and primary contacts will also undergo Covid-19 test on Saturday, he said.