Hubballi MLA Abayya tests positive for Covid-19

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 13:19 ist
  Jul 11 2020, 13:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hubballi Dharwad East constituency MLA Prasad Abayya tested positive for Covid-19 here on Friday.

This is the second such high-profile case, after a former mayor of the twin city, testest positive for Covid-19 from Hubballi.

MLA claims that he might have contracted the virus while serving the people in his constituency.

"On Thursday, I voluntarily underwent Covid-19 test, following which I tested positive on Friday. As a precautionary measure, I have been quarantined at Karnataka Institute of Medical science, Hubballi" he wrote in the WhatsApp message sent in the media group.

His family members and primary contacts will also undergo Covid-19 test on Saturday, he said.

Hubballi
Coronavirus
Karnataka
COVID-19

