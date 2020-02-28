Mahadayi agitators hold Vijayotsava at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi

Mahadayi agitators held a Vijayotsava at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Friday in the background of notification of Mahadayi Tribunal's verdict in the Central Gazette.

Raising slogans, applying colours to each other and dancing, activists garlanded Kittur Chennamma statue, distributed sweets, and burst crackers.

"It is a 40-year-old struggle. Farmers and others were jailed, caned and cases were booked against them during this agitation. People of North Karnataka are now happy with the notification. The state government should allocate required funds in the budget, and should start Mahadayi project implementation work without delay, " they said.

Former MLA N H Konaraddi, Vikas Soppin, Amrut Ijari, Mahesh Pattar, Shekharayya Mathapati, Rajanna Koravi and others were present.