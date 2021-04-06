Woman tries to end life in front of Pralhad Joshi's residence in Hubballi

A woman tried to end her life by consuming poison in front of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s house in Mayuri Estate, Keshwapur, Hubballi on Tuesday.

She is currently battling for life at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Sridevi Veerappa Kumar, a resident of Garag village in Dharwad district, wrote a suicide note before trying to end her life in front of Joshi’s house. In the note, she mentioned that she was fed up of running around houses of elected representatives for getting compensation for her house that collapsed in last year rains.

Her husband Veerappa Kumar, who is suffering from a paralysis attack, said they have been visiting Joshi and MLA Amruth Desai’s houses for the last six months. However, none of them was responding to their demands. “Today also we tried to reach him (Joshi) and sought his help. The minister said the issue comes under Desai’s jurisdiction and he had informed Desai to resolve it,” Kumar said.

Frustrated by this, my wife tried to end her life, he said.

Keshwapur Police station officials said they would register a case after the woman, who is recovering at KIMS, regains consciousness.

'Rs 50,000 compensation paid'

Dharwad Tahsildar Santosh Biradar issued a press release on Tuesday saying that Veeranna Kammar of Garag has been paid a compensation of Rs 50,000 for house damage.

Tahsildar said that the house belonging to Veeranna was partially damaged due to heavy rains last year. During a joint survey, it was observed that some portion of the house had collapsed. The house damage was in the C category and as per government norms, a sum of Rs 50,000 was credited to the bank account of Veeranna on January 28 this year.

Speaking to DH, Joshi said the family had submitted a memorandum earlier seeking Rs 5 lakh compensation for the damaged house. However, the taluk administration had paid them Rs 50,000 as per rules. "I have asked the officials to look into their demands. Will look after her medical expenses," he said.