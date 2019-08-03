IFS officer from K’taka appointed high commissioner

Dr K J Srinivasa, a 2002 batch Indian Foreign Service officer from Karnataka, has been appointed as the new High Commissioner of India to Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, and Anguilla. He will also be the Permanent Representative to Caribbean Community (Caricom) group of nations.

Srinivasa completed his finished his early education in Dharwad and Chitradurga before completing MBBS in Mysuru in 2000. He is fluent in four languages and can speak three more.

Srinivasa has served in Indian Diplomatic Missions in Madrid, Lima and San Francisco. He was the regional passport officer in Bengaluru for three years from 2010 and implemented passport seva project. Before his latest appointment, he was the Consul General of India to Johannesberg from October 2016 till 12 July 2019.

Speaking to DH, he said he will take over charge at the Indian office on Georgetown, Guyana, on August 13. "India has historical link with many of the Caricom nations. They have very large Indian diaspora. Caricom is also important due to the economic interests. The focus will be on promoting the interests of both parties for mutual benefit," he said.