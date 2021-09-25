Insights institute candidates shine in UPSC exams

Thirty candidates from Karnataka who cracked the civil services examination this year, including 77th rank-holder K J Akshya Simha, were trained at Insights IAS training institute in Bengaluru.

G B Vinay Kumar, founder and director of the institute said that he started the institute in 2014 by adopting an innovative training for civil services exam.

"Due to our successful model, our candidates secured eight ranks in the first year. Later in 2016, we focussed on training 40 to 50 candidates in core batches and started intense training. As a result, the All India first rank was secured by our institute candidate."

Also read: Exciting, satisfying career in public service awaits you: PM Modi to successful UPSC candidates

"A strong mental attitude will be a force multiplier for the candidates. Hence we have 'Mentors' at the institute. Their objective is to motivate and boost the morale of the candidates," he said.

Vinay opined that alongside securing marks, performance in personality tests was also equally important.