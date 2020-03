Hinting that all is not well between him and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa BJP, senior MLA Umesh Katti left the venue of marriage ceremony of MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath's daughter on Sunday before the arrival of the CM.

Katti said that he had to attend another marriage ceremony and hence, he had to leave early..

Katti had earlier expressed that he will be made minister in Yediyurappa cabinet and also aspires to be chief minister in the coming days.