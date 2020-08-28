JD(S) leader HD Revanna tests positive for Covid-19

  Aug 28 2020
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 17:31 ist
JD(S) leader and MLA HD Revanna. Credit: DH Photo

 Former Karnataka minister and JDS leader H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital here, party sources said on Friday.

Praying for his recovery, Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said, "H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus. I pray that he recovers and gets back to serve people."

According to JD(S) sources, four policemen in his security had earlier contracted the virus.

Subsequently, he too underwent a test but was found negative. Recently, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had displayed the symptoms.

After tests, he was found to be infected by the pathogen.

Many leaders in Karnataka including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, three of his ministers, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were also infected by the virus. 

