Jolts of K’taka crisis felt in Raj

During the ongoing Assembly session, the MLA’s of Bharatiya Janta party targeted Congress government by going the Karnataka way, due to the internal feud in the party.

The BJP MLAs said in the House that the jolts of Congress party in Karnataka are also felt in the Rajasthan. The former education minister and BJP MLA, Vasudev Devnani said that Congress leaders in Rajasthan were feeling apprehensive because of the ongoing feud between the chief minister and deputy chief minister, which later got aggravated. Devnani in his remark targeted the chief minister Ashok Gehlot for behaving insecure.

“The CM is feeling insecure, which is why he is saying that people from all villages wanted him to be the CM”. Two days ago Gehlot in a press conference had told media that, he became chief minister because he deserved it.