JSW land deal: HC says action is subject to PIL's outcome

JSW land deal: HC says action is subject to PIL outcome

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing the PIL filed challenging the decision of the state cabinet to sell the land

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 03:31 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The High Court on Tuesday said that any further action on the proposal to sell 3,667 acres of land in Toranagal in Ballari district to JSW Limited will be subject to the outcome of a PIL.

The government submitted that though the proposal to sell was decided in the cabinet meeting held on April 26, it was not confirmed in the subsequent cabinet meeting. The bench had directed the government to clarify the stand during the last hearing.

The petition is filed by K A Paul. The petitioner claimed that the government is selling the land at the lowest rate. He also claimed that some of the ministers in the cabinet had opposed the move. 

JSW
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka

