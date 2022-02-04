438 bags of rice seized in Kalaburagi

About 438 bags of rice meant to be distributed under Public Distribution System (PDS) have been seized on Thursday while being illegally transported.

Food and Civil Supplies Department officials estimated the seized rice to be about 199 quintals.



Acting on a definite tip off, Dalit Sene leader Hanamant Yalasangi and others waylaid the vehicle on the ring road towards Afzalpur. Rice is meant to be distributed under the PDS in some villages of Shahapur taluk was transporting in the lorry.

They informed the police who rushed to the spot and took the lorry into their custody. Food inspector lodged a complaint at Ashok Nagar police station.

