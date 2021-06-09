Rape attempt on Covid-19 patient, ambulance driver held

Ambulance driver arrested for attempted rape of Covid-19 patient

The accused attempted to rape the 25-year-old woman, who is being treated at Jayadeva Heart Hospital

Gururaj BR
Gururaj BR, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 09 2021, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 12:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A driver of a private ambulance attempted to rape a woman Covid-19 patient at GIMS on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Pintu. Brahmapur police have taken him into custody.

Around 12 am on Wednesday, the accused attempted to rape the 25-year-old woman, who is being treated at Jayadeva Heart hHospital located at GIMS. When the patient screamed,  Pintu fled.

On coming to know of the incident, the police visited the spot and nabbed the accused.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kalaburgi
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

 