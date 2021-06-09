Ambulance driver arrested for attempted rape of Covid-19 patient

A driver of a private ambulance attempted to rape a woman Covid-19 patient at GIMS on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Pintu. Brahmapur police have taken him into custody.
Around 12 am on Wednesday, the accused attempted to rape the 25-year-old woman, who is being treated at Jayadeva Heart hHospital located at GIMS. When the patient screamed, Pintu fled.
On coming to know of the incident, the police visited the spot and nabbed the accused.
