Citizenship Act being used as political tool: BJP

BJP Youth Wing State General Secretary B Y Vijayendra on Friday alleged that some people are using the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a political tool.

Speaking to reporters here, he expressed displeasure over protests against the CAA. "This Act is being implemented to give protection to those who migrated to the country. Despite knowing the fact, they are misleading the people. Misleading the people is also treason," he opined.

Taking a strong exception to the tweet by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that B S Yediyurappa took the life of two farmers when he first came to power and now two youths, Vijayendra said, Siddaramaih is trying to take political mileage by stating that Yediyurappa is anti-farmer and youth. Opposition parties have nothing to talk about Yediyurappa's government.

To H D Kumaraswamy's statement, he said, Kumaraswamy has vanished after the bypolls. "He is now talking about our government. Our leaders will give fitting reply," he told.