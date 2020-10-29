Cop attempts to kill self after being denied leave in Kalaburagi

Cop attempts to kill self after being denied leave

Gururaja B R
  • Oct 29 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 22:28 ist

Unable to get leave after continuous work, a head constable attached to Sedam Police Station allegedly tried to end his life on Wednesday night. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

After first aid at a local hospital, the head constable, Ravi, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi for treatment. According to the source, he was deputed to election duty of northeast teachers' constituency. After his shift was over, he asked for a leave from his higher official who denied it. Upset over it, he attempted to kill himself, they said.

The video clip shows the wife of the constable taking a police official to task saying that everyone has life.

A police official told DH he was deployed at a de-mustering centre at Sedam tahsildar's office. No one was present during the de-mustering process. A total of seven constables were deployed and the names of absentee were sent to the higher officials. Due to this reason, he consumed poison, the official told.

