Deve Gowda visits Deval Ganagapur, performs puja

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 11 2019, 11:59am ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 11:59am ist
Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda. (PTI photo)

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda on Monday morning visited Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of the district and performed puja. He also took darshan of Dattatreya. 

He will later hold discussion with the district JD(S) leaders to strengthen the party.

 

 

deve gowda
Karnataka
Kalaburagi
