PSI exam: CID sleuths submit third charge sheet to court

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have on Thursday submitted the third charge sheet to the Principal JMF court in connection with the rigging of PSI examination.

A total of seven accused have been arrested with regard to malpractice in PSI examination at a centre set up at Noble School in city.

The charge sheet with 2,060 pages was submitted to the court eight days before the given time.

Two separate charge sheets have already been submitted with regard to the examination malpractice held at Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School and MS Irani Degree College.

Divya Hagaragi, her husband Rajesh Hagaragi, RD Patil, Manjunath Melkundi, DySP Mallikaejun Saali and other accused are in judicial custody.