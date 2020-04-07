Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi; tally at 7

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi

Gururaja B R
  • Apr 07 2020, 14:42 ist
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi on Tuesday taking the tally to seven in the district.

A resident of an apartment on Humnabad road of the cty and the daughter-in-law of the infected woman from Shahabad town tested positive for the virus.

A 76-year-old man died of COVID-19 here on March 10. The daughter of the diseased, the doctor who treated the elderly man and the doctor's wife contracted the virus. Of them, the doctor and the deceased's daughter have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said the 28-year-old woman is the primary contact of a person who had been to Delhi from Shahabad. The 57-year-old infected man is the resident of Kalaburagi City. His contact tracing is in progress, he stated.

