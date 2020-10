Karnataka announces Rajyotsava award to 65 personalities, groups

Karnataka government on Wednesday announced Rajyotsava awards to 65 achievers, who will be feted at an event scheduled November 7 at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will be held in a simple manner at Ravindra Kalakshetra and the total number of participants will be less than 200, according to Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi.

The awards distributed on account of 65th Karnataka Rajyotsava held November 1, was rescheduled owing to various factors including by-polls to two Assembly constituencies scheduled November 3. The selection committee has picked little known achievers for the award this year, Ravi said.

Of the 60 individuals conferred with the Award, only eight are women. Silver medallist in Kabaddi at Jakarta Asian Games, Usharani is the youngest among the winners this year.

The list of award winners in various categories are:

Literature

Prof CP Siddashrama, Dharwad

V Muni Venkatappa, Kolar

Ramanna Byati, Gadag

Valerian D'Souza, Dakshina Kannada

D N Akki, Yadgir

Music

Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur

Anantha Teradal, Belagavi

BV Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban

Girija Narayan, Bengaluru Urban

K Lingappa Sherigaara Kateel, Dakshina Kannada

Law

KN Bhat, Bengaluru

MK Vijaykumar, Udupi

Journalism

C Masheshwaran, Mysuru

T Venkatesh, Bengaluru Urban

Yoga

Dr A S Chandrashekar, Mysiuru

Education

MN Shadakshari, Chikkamagaluru

Dr R Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar

Dr MG Eshwarappa, Davanagere

Dr Puttasiddaiah, Mysuru

Ashok Shettar, Belagavi

DS Dandin, Gadag

Horanadu Kannadiga

Kusumodaraderanna Shetty Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada

Vidya Simhachaarya Mahuli, Maharastra

Sports

HB Nanjegowda, Tumakuru

Usharani, Bengaluru Urban

Miscellaneous

Dr KV Raju, Kolar

N Venkobarao, Hassan

Dr KS Rajanna, Mandya

V Lakshminarayan, Mandya

NGOs/groups

Youth For Seva, Bengaluru Urban

Devadasi Swavalambhana Kendra, Ballari

Better India, Bengaluru Urban

Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural

Dharmotthana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada

Social Service

NS Hegde, Uttara Kannada

Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru

Manegaar Meeraan Saheb, Udupi

Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru

Medicine

Dr Ashok Sonnad, Bagalkot

Dr BS Srinath, Shivamogga

Dr A Nagaratna, Ballari

Dr Venkatappa, Ramanagar

Agriculture

Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar

SV Sumangalamma Veerabhadrappa, Chitradurga

Sidramappa Basavantharaj Patil, Kalaburagi

Environment

Amar Narayan, Chikkaballapur

ND Patil, Vijayapura

Science/Technology

Prof Udupi Srinivas, Udupi

Dr Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga

Co-operatives

Dr CN Manchegowda

Bayalata

Kempavva Harijan, Belagavi

Channabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri

Yakshagana

Bangar Achari, Chamarajanagar

MK Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga

Theatre

Anasooyamma, Hassan

H Shadaksharappa, Davanagere

Thippeswamy, Chitradurga

Movies

BS Basavraju, Tumakuru

AT Raghu, Kodagu

Painting

MJ Vached Mutt, Dharwad

Folk art

Gururaj Hosakote, Bagalkot

Hampanahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan

Sculpture

NS Janardhan Murthy, Mysuru

Dance

Jyoti Pattabhiram

Puppetry/Thogalu Bombeyaata

Keshappa Shillekyatara, Koppal