Karnataka Assembly passes Teacher transfer Bill

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 01:18 ist
Education Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH photo

The Assembly passed the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.

Education Minister B C Nagesh said the amendment would give a one-time option for primary teachers transferred outside the taluk and high school teachers transferred outside the district in 2019-20 to return to the taluk or district they were serving.

Karnataka
teachers
transfer

