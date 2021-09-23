Karnataka Assembly passes Teacher transfer Bill

The Assembly passed the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.
Education Minister B C Nagesh said the amendment would give a one-time option for primary teachers transferred outside the taluk and high school teachers transferred outside the district in 2019-20 to return to the taluk or district they were serving.
