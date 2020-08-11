'Issue order for reservation for EWS in K'taka'

Karnataka Brahmin Development Board urges state govt to pass order on reservation for EWS

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Aug 11 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 15:54 ist

Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board has urged the State Government to issue an order to implement the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the State also.

"Union Government, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jarkhand governments have already implemented EWS in its schools and jobs, and the same should be done in the State also. It would help 144 economically weaker castes, said the board director M B Nathu.

The government has provided Rs 28 crore to the board now, and we demand Rs 100 crore per year from next year. The board has prepared a 14-point programme to be implemented from November, which includes scholarship, education loan, help for those who study Vedas and Sanskrit, talent honour for meritorious students, free coaching for competitive examinations, construction of hostels and old age homes, self-employment training, help for agriculture and dairy farming, help for girls who marry farmers, poor and priests, and organising mass marriages and upanayanas, Nathu added.

Karnataka
EWS

