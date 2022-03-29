1 killed, 36 injured as terrace collapse during village festival

Terrace collapse during festival kills 1, injures 36

A large number of people had gathered on the terrace of a house nearby to watch the ritual

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj,
  • Mar 29 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 19:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One woman was killed and 36 others were injured when a portion of the terrace collapsed during a village festival at Huligerepura in Maddur taluk on Tuesday morning. 

Puttalingamma (45) is the deceased person. 

'Kondotsava' (walking on embers) was organised as part of the Basaveshwara 'jatra' festival in the village. A large number of people had gathered on the terrace of a house nearby to watch the ritual when it caved leading to the death of Puttalingamma. 

The injured were provided first aid at the Maddur hospital and later shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. 

Another woman, who sustained serious head injuries, has been shifted to K R Hospital in Mysuru for treatment, according to sources. 

