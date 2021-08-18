10-lane highway work between Mysuru and Bengaluru unscientific: MP Sumalatha

While Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has been claiming that the 10-lane Express highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be completed by September 2022, Mandya MP Sumalatha on Wednesday alleged that the works for the 10-lane highway were unscientific and would cause inconvenience for the public.

Speaking after receiving memoranda from the people at Kodihalli village, in Maddur taluk, Sumalatha claimed that the expressway works were unscientific, without proper entry and exit routes. "The service roads are also unscientific. I have already brought this to the notice of the Union Transport Minister Nitin Ghadkari", she said.

The MP said that people in the villages along the highway have been lodging complaints regarding the work. "Any development work should not cause inconvenience to the locals. The authorities should ensure that an alternative route is available for the movement of locals, before taking up any work. I had spoken to the highway authority officials and they assured me of resolving the issue. But no steps have been taken in this regard," she said.