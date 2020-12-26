10 more UK-returnees test positive

Ten more UK returnees tested positive on Friday, taking the tally to 14 in the state. The samples of 13 have already been sent to Nimhans for genetic sequencing.

Dr Vijayendra BK, Chief Health Officer, Public Health, BBMP, said, “Seven of these are from Bengaluru. We haven’t received the lab reports for Friday but on Thursday, four patients tested positive, on Wednesday one patient tested positive, and on Tuesday two patients tested positive. We have only been focussing on the UK returnees from the past few days and contact tracing for these patients is underway.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka added 1,005 new Covid- 19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,14,488 and the toll to 12,044, on

Friday.

The day also saw 1,102 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are now 13,508 active cases in the state. The recoveries have reached 8,88,917 in the state. As many as 208 patients are in intensive care units.

As many as 578 fresh cases were from Bengaluru Urban district, which also accounted for four deaths, followed by (79 cases), Hassan 43, Kalaburagi 34, and Dakshina Kannada district reported 30 cases.

A total of 1,35,14,362 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,568 were tested on Friday alone. Till date tests have been conducted on 1,419 UK passengers who have arrived in Karnataka, out of whom 14 are positive, 744 are negative and results of 661 are

awaited.