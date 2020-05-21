11 of three Ballari families contract COVID-19

Eleven members of three families, including a pregnant woman and a nursing mother, from Ballari taluk, who’d returned home from Mumbai recently, have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul, A total of 11 members from three families -seven women, three men and a transgender- have contracted the virus. The infected are from Ballari city, Rupanagudi, Gollaranaganahalli and Chaganur. They were working at a fish market in Mumbai. The throat swab sample of the newborn (nine-moth-old) will be drawn with the help of the experts.”

As many as 187 people, who were in contact with the 11 infected, had been sent to institutional quarantine, the deputy commissioner said.

DAR personnel have been deployed at the quarantine centre to prevent the repeat of Hosayaragudi quarantine centre episode, where two under quarantined had escaped, SP C K Baba said.

Raichur sees five more cases

After reporting zero cases till May 18, Raichur district has recorded as many as 16 cases, including five new cases on Thursday. A family of five, including three children, with a travel history to Mumbai, have tested positive for the virus. The infected had returned from Vile Parle and Andheri regions of Mumbai.

They had been admitted to the OPEC Hospital. A total of 10,080 people, mostly the interstate travellers, had been placed under the institutional quarantine across the district.