115th birth anniversary of Shivakumara Swami today

The city is all set to witness a high profile event to mark the 115th birth anniversary of Siddaganga Mutt late seer Shivakumara Swami on Friday.

The anniversary events were held symbolically within the mutt premises for the last two years due to Covid-19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the celebrations.

A huge stage has been set at the mutt premises for the function.

The mutt pontiff Siddalinga Swami will perform a puja at the Shivakumara Swami gadduge which will follow a series of religious rituals. Over one lakh devotees from across the state are expected to participate.

Thousands of people are busy cooking food to be served to the devotees.

The BJP leaders have made all arrangements for Shah’s programme. The BJP state unit vice-president B Y Vijayendra is supervising the programme. Shah’s cutouts and banners have been put up at major junctions. The leaders are busy bringing maximum persons for the programme.

Devotees have put up Shivakumara Swami’s banners at most corners of the city. The pontiff’s achievements and lyrics highlighting his services are streamed on LED screens at major junctions.

