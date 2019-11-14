12-yr-old sets Guinness record for skating blindfolded

When the Children's Day is being celebrated everywhere, a 12-year-old girl in Hubballi made it to Guinness World Records on Thursday, by performing fastest journey on roller skates blindfolded (female).

Seventh standard student Ojal S Nalavadi, studying at JSS SM Central school, skated blindfolded for 400 metres in 51 seconds.

She performed the record of fastest blindfolded skating (female) on recently developed TenderSURE road at Shirur Park area. Guinness World Records officer Victor Fenes recorded the performance, and issued a certificate to Ojal.

Akshay Sooryavamshi was her coach.

Ojal has already entered into Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.