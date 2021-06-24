132 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition in Mysuru: N Jayaram

District in-Charge Secretary N Jayaram expressed displeasure over the reports of several children in the district suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

He chaired a progress review meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here. Deputy Director for Women and Child Development K Padma brought the issue to the notice during the meeting that 132 children in the district had been identified as suffering from SAM.

The Secretary suggested measures to control malnutrition and directed the officials concerned to keep a close watch on the children suffering from SAM.

Out of 9,383 children suffering from malnutrition, 1,500 are from H D Kote taluk. The officer blasted the officials for not taking care of tribal children and also inquired about the supply of nutritious food for them.