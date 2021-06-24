'132 children in Mysuru have severe acute malnutrition'

132 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition in Mysuru: N Jayaram

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 24 2021, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 22:28 ist
District in-Charge Secretary N Jayaram chairs a progress review meeting in Mysuru on Thursday. ZP CEO Yogeesh is seen. Credit: DH Photo

District in-Charge Secretary N Jayaram expressed displeasure over the reports of several children in the district suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

He chaired a progress review meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here. Deputy Director for Women and Child Development K Padma brought the issue to the notice during the meeting that 132 children in the district had been identified as suffering from SAM.

The Secretary suggested measures to control malnutrition and directed the officials concerned to keep a close watch on the children suffering from SAM.

Out of 9,383 children suffering from malnutrition, 1,500 are from H D Kote taluk. The officer blasted the officials for not taking care of tribal children and also inquired about the supply of nutritious food for them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Malnutrition
children
Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canada shaken by new discovery of graves near school

Canada shaken by new discovery of graves near school

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

 