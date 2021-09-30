28 PU students test positive for Covid in Nagamangala

The college has been sealed down for a week as a precautionary measure

DHNS
DHNS, Nagamangala (Mandya district),
  • Sep 30 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 28 students of Government PU College for girls have tested positive for Covid-19 at Nagmangala town in Mandya district on Wednesday.

After one of the students tested positive for Covid, all the students of the college were subjected to Covid test and 28 of them tested positive.

The government college is at Tank Grounds in the town. Out of 412 students studying in the college, 372 were subject to Covid test on Tuesday and 19 were found positive. Later, nine more were found infected after their primary contacts were tested on Wednesday.

All the Covid infected students have been shifted to the Covid care centre at a government hospital in the town and provided treatment. The college has been sealed down for a week as a precautionary measure. Taluk Health Officer, District Surveillance and Nodal officers visited the college and directed the college authorities to take all precautionary measures and follow guidelines to prevent any spread of the infection. 

 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
students

